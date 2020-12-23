By Kerin Magill

Staff Reporter

Sometimes, stripping something to its barest elements reveals hidden beauty.

Such is the case with mistletoe.

When the leaves from hardwood trees have fallen, mistletoe is revealed. Its glossy leaves are reminiscent of holly, without the thorns. Hard to see from the ground are its from the milky white berries.

Some trees are so covered in the parasitic plants that they seem to be decked out for the holidays in organic ornaments.

The tradition of hanging mistletoe overhead might have its roots in Eastern European pre-Christian Druid culture. Its connection to love and romance, however, are not clear. The plant was also used in winter solstice rituals in ages past, according to an article by Delaware Nature Society article associate director Jim White .

While it isn’t as popular as it once was in holiday decorations, there was a time when mistletoe harvesting was a big deal in Delaware.

Around the edges of Selbyville, along Routes 54 and 17, there is an abundance of trees embellished with mistletoe.

Living in the midst of that mistletoe-heavy piece of Sussex County, Howard Bunting has a particular appreciation for the plant. He has a tree in his yard that has some of it, but just down the street there are some that seem to have mistletoe bursting from every branch like a July 4th fireworks finale.

Bunting said he enjoys harvesting mistletoe, which he usually does with a small group of friends” mistletoe. “It’s really kind of a lost tradition,” he said. “Most people don’t even know what it is,” when they seem the roundish growths in bare trees.

While there are various ways to harvest mistletoe, the most popular one in recent years seems to be shooting it out of trees with rifles. Bunting’s mistletoe harvesting tool of choice is his .22mm rifle.

“That’s pretty good, when you can shoot a branch out of a tree with a .22,” he said.

Not to worry; he doesn’t harvest the mistletoe in his own neighborhood due to its proximity to homes and a busy Route 54. Instead, he said, he and his buddies often find their way on a Saturday afternoon to the edges of the Cypress Swamp (not the part owned by Delaware Wildlands – there is not public access to those lands, Bunting said). This past Saturday was no exception, he said; he made a trip to a section of the swamp located in Maryland and came home with arm loads of the berried branches.

“It’s usually my idea,” he said of the mistletoe hunts. It’s also his gun “that gets passed around” so everyone gets a shot at bagging some berries. “We just set the truck on creep,” rolling along the woods till they see a good, full growth of mistletoe.

“That’s the cream of the crop,” Bunting said of the branches heavier with berries.

The proliferation of mistletoe happens thanks to birds such as the cedar waxwing, the American robin and other berry-eating birds, according to the Delaware Nature Society article. The birds digest the berries and then deposit droppings containing the sticky seeds from them on trees, where they attach and grow.

According to the Delaware Nature Society piece, the seed then sends out roots that spread down into the branch, anchoring the seed. If the branch belongs to an appropriate host tree the seed sends down a root-like structure called the haustorium into the branch.

Bunting said some tree species seem to be more hospitable to mistletoe than others. Maple trees are frequent hosts, he said. Gum trees, as common as they are in Sussex County, are not.

As the mistletoe plant establishes itself in the host tree, it extracts all the water and nutrients it needs. Sometimes, mistletoe “infections” so deplete a tree that it has to be cut down. Mistletoe can grow to be as large as three feet in diameter, the Delaware Nature Society article says.

Bunting said he was drawn to mistle hunting when he was in his 20s, but that he recalls a stories about his grandfather harvesting mistletoe in a more serious way.

“My mom’s dad, Layfield Bunting – they used to ship it by rail car to New York, back in the ‘30s,” he said.

He said he doesn’t recall his father collecting mistletoe. But a desire to honor his dad developed into a different family tradition – the making of wreaths. Bunting said he started making them after his father died 30 years ago “just so he had something” on his grave for the holidays. Now the tradition involves many members of his family gathering before Christmas to make wreaths, but not just for graves, he said.

As for the mistletoe tradition, Bunting said some grand-nieces and grand-nephews have expressed interest. “Hopefully one of them will pass it on,” he said.