What’s the secret to not only living to 100 years old, but looking fresh-faced, practicing chair yoga and working out with a personal trainer at home?
“Well, I have always put moisturizer on my face,” Gertrude Sochurek told a guest at her centennial birthday party. When the guest asked which brand, she motioned for her to come closer, lowered her voice and said, “Walmart brand,” bringing laughter to those around her at the already festive party at the Ocean View CHEER Center on Wednesday, Jan. 25.
Nearby, there was a large chocolate cake with the words “Happy 100th Birthday, Gertrude” in pink lettering over white icing and a board with photographs of her through the years.
Her son, Jan, and daughter-in-law Jowina were there, helping her with her walker and taking part in the festivities. She has lived with them about 30 years, since her husband, Ferdinand, passed away. She’s a native of the Baltimore area and moved to Clarksville with them in 2018, after they retired. He and his wife have two children, Derek and Tiffany. Another son, Jan’s brother, Ferdinand Sochurek Jr., was killed in Vietnam in 1970.
“She’s very easygoing, a very laidback person,” her son said, recalling that his mother wasn’t strict with him when he was growing up.
At home, she loves to read, often being absorbed by books for hours at a time, faithfully practices chair yoga with a YouTube video and works with trainer Scott Hanna, who visits her at home and guides her as she uses a punching bag and executes squats.
“It keeps her limber. He knows so much about the anatomy, and he’s very good with her,” her daughter-in-law said about the trainer, smiling as she added that, when her mother-in-law has romance novels in her hands, she skips the more risqué passages.
“She is a good mother-in-law. She never gets into our business. Sometimes I complain to her about her son. She says, ‘Tsk, tsk. Oh, my,’ but really, he’s a pretty good guy,” she said.
A few minutes later, John Gossart, commander at VFW Post 7234 in Ocean View, arrived to present Sochurek with a citation honoring her for her birthday and joining other VFW members as they sang to her.
“I told her my favorite woman in my life was my mother, who was also named Gertrude. We heard she was turning 100, and we wanted to come and give this citation to her,” Gossart said.
A proclamation was read, from state Sen. Gerald Hocker, saying her life has “offered many joys and blessings” and that she has touched and enriched others and is held in high regard.
“May this happy occasion be celebrated with many good wishes,” Hocker wrote.
“She is a delight to have at the center and an inspiration to all of us,” CHEER Center Director Yolanda Gallego said.
“No one can believe it when I tell people how old she is. She is one of my shining examples. She still comes and plays bingo. She’s adorable, and the family is so lovely,” she said.
During the party, Gallego read highlights of Sochurek’s life, including that she was born in 1923 in Baltimore, when Calvin Coolidge was president, and was the middle child in a family of three girls. The year she was born, 1 pound of butter cost 56 cents, the New York Yankees won the World Series and the movie “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” was released.
After her father died, a kind stepfather joined the family, as well as a baby brother named Frank. Always an avid reader, she used to try to hide in the bathroom with a good book, Gallego said as the audience laughed. Known as “the bionic woman,” she has had both knees, both hips and both shoulders replaced, “and she keeps moving,” Gallego said.
Her older sister, 102-year-old Norma Butler, lives near Baltimore.
Because she loves chocolate, 100 Hershey’s kisses were arranged on a card in the shape of the number 100 and positioned for her near celebration banners and a bouquet of colorful flowers.
Dressed in blue slacks and print blouse, the guest of honor, seated at a table with friends following the program, said she didn’t expect such an elaborate celebration. Then the subject turned to her love of books.
“She reads for hours every day,” her son said.
“I like mysteries, and I do puzzles, word searches. On a typical day, I do my yoga and I watch TV. I borrow books from the library here. I just read a mystery by Danielle Steel called ‘Invisible.’ I read it in two days. Oh, it’s very good,” she said.
“The way I feel is, I love books. And if you get a good book, how can you put it down?”