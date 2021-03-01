The Mispillion Art League (MAL) recently announced the opening of their new online shopping website, at www.shopmispillionarts.org. The online shop features the work of MAL artists. This month, the online shop is featuring work from the current exhibit, “Comforts,” and items in the MAL gift shop. New items are added monthly.
Shoppers should note that the site does not currently offer any shipping. All purchases can be picked up at MAL and delivered to a car. MAL is located at 5 N Walnut Street, Milford, and operating hours are Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call (302) 430-7646 with any questions.
In-person classes are being offered at the MAL following CDC guidelines. Find the January–June Class Catalog at www.mispillionarts.org or pick up a printed copy at the art league. There is something from age 5 and older, and beginners to advanced artists.
MAL will also be hosting the third annual Big Draw Festival DE in October, offering art-making and fun to the community. Look for more information and details in the coming months, and follow MAL and The Big Draw on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MispillionArts and https://www.facebook.com/thebigdrawde.