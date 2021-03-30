Devil’s Party Press recently announced “Instant Noodles,” a new online literary magazine that will be available on the publisher’s website at no charge. The quarterly anthology will feature original literary works from across the U.S. Contributors local to Delaware include award-winning authors William F. Crandell, Robert Fleming, Kenneth Pobo and Judith Speizer Crandell.
“Instant Noodles” was conceived by DPP’s publisher, Dianne Pearce of Milton, who chose to produce the magazine online in order to offer writers older than 40 even more publishing opportunities.
“There’s so much DPP wants to do to showcase older authors, and ‘Instant Noodles’ does that in a way that’s lots of fun for our readers, and free of charge,” Pearce said. “We offered free e-books at the start of the pandemic, and the response was overwhelming. We love our local community and their response to DPP. ‘Instant Noodles’ is a way for us to continue to give back.”
Calls for manuscripts for the debut issue first appeared on the DPP website and across social media in December 2020. Pearce noted that DPP reviewed nearly 100 submissions, of which 22 were accepted for publication. Pearce added that DPP is currently reviewing submissions for the summer issue, the theme of which is “Fun in the summertime,” which she said was inspired by the Sly & the Family Stone song of the same name.
Submission guidelines, as well as the magazine’s debut issue (live on April 1), can be found on the publisher’s website at devilspartypress.com.