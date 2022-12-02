In Millville this Saturday, Dec. 3, Santa Claus will be making the rounds of several holiday events.
If you miss him in the morning at the Millville Volunteer Fire Company, don’t worry – you can catch him in the afternoon at Evans Park.
The day’s festivities start with the fire company’s first Holiday Craft Fair. Sponsored by the fire company’s Auxiliary, the fair will feature 48 crafters with treasures ranging from clocks to quilts and from sea glass to wood crafts, according to Judy Wagner, chair of the event.
The Holiday Craft Fair will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the fire hall on Atlantic Avenue. Santa will be on hand to visit with children from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wagner said.
Breakfast and lunch foods will be available for sale, as well as baked goods. Proceeds from the event will go toward fire company needs, said Wagner. While the holiday fair is new for the Millville fire company, Wagner is hopeful it will become an annual event. She said she helped organize a similar event in her former residence in Pennsylvania and “it’s still going strong after 37 years.”
At 2 p.m. on Saturday, the Town of Millville’s inaugural Yuletide Festival kicks off at Evans Park. Inside the Community Center, artisans will set up shop with a variety of handmade goods for sale.
Outside, in the park, children’s games and an ornament-making activity will be set up, according to Park and Recreation Director Liz Kain-Bolen. The children’s crafts will be under a tent.
A “s’mores box” activity is planned, with families invited to roast marshmallows and build s’mores with small sterno boxes, Kain-Bolen said.
A variety of food vendors will be at the park, including the Doric Lodge with pulled pork sandwiches, Kristina’s Kitchen’s Fiona the Food Truck, the Indian River High School field hockey team with a variety of treats, and more.
Santa will make his appearance at the park in a horse-drawn carriage at 3 p.m.
An interactive ice sculpture will provide a wintery backdrop for festive photos, Kane-Bolen said, and ice carvers will also show off some of their carving skills.
The Southern Delaware Choral Ensemble will “sing us in” at 5:15 p.m. in advance of the 5:45 p.m. lighting of the Christmas tree in the park, Kain-Bolen said.