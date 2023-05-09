Evans Park at Millville will be jamming this summer with a series of free concerts beginning on the third Wednesdays of May, June and July from 6 to 8 p.m. Those attending can bring a lawn chair, relax and enjoy local music and food from local food trucks.
The lineup includes:
• May 17 — Lower Case Blues will bring some of a blend of blues and rock.
• June 21 — Over Time will perform classic and modern rock with guitars and horns.
• July 19 — On the Edge will play a mix of pop, rock and dance music.
The concerts will continue through the season with the Millville Volunteer Fire Company concert series on the third Fridays of July, August and September from 6 to 9 p.m.
The MVFC concert line up:
• July 21 — Dustin Showers;
• Aug. 18 — The Fitzkee Brothers;
• Sept. 15 — Drake Burd & Friends.
Evans Park is located at 32517 Dukes Drive, Millville. Look for more events happening at Evans Park on the Town of Millville’s Facebook page and website at Millville.delaware.gov. For more information, call (302) 858-3638 or email park@mvtown.com.