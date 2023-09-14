Millville is preparing for two events to be held in Evans Park this weekend, beginning with a concert sponsored by the Millville Volunteer Fire Company on Friday, Sept. 15.
Drake Burd & Friends will perform at the park from 6 to 9 p.m., the last of a series of summer concerts at the park. Burd is a member of the fire company, in addition to being a local entertainer. Food will be available from local food trucks, but concertgoers should bring their own chairs.
On Saturday, Sept. 16, the Town will host its first Heroes & First Responders Day at the park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Children can explore ambulances, fire trucks and other rescue vehicles. There will also be bounce-houses, face painting and other activities for youngsters.
The event will also include educational demonstrations and displays from first-responders, including police, EMTs, nurses, paramedics, local beach patrols and more, according to Town Manager Deborah Botchie.
Mayor Ronald Belinko praised the timing of the special event as “appropriate,” given the nation’s observance this week of the 22nd anniversary of the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.
The council also recently approved a bid for construction of a light-up sign at the park, which Code & Building Official Eric Evans said could be used to advertise events at the park, as well as inform residents during emergency situations. The construction of the sign — which Evans said is similar to, although much larger than, the lighted sign at the Town Hall — will cost $38,560, Evans said.
Botchie also announced this week that the paving of the park’s parking lot has been completed.
She also told the council that the staff’s efforts to have the U.S. Postal Service bring the whole town under its own ZIP code appear to be making an impact.
“It was the first time I spoke to a human being [at the U.S.P.S.] in 17 years,” Botchie said of a recent phone call to the regional office.
Meanwhile, Millville By the Sea resident Dave Holmes continued his critiques of the Town’s finance department, when he said during the “citizens’ privilege” portion of the council meeting that he had met earlier in the day with town staff, including Botchie, Town Administrator Eileen Scerra, Belinko, Town Auditor Herb Geary and a representative from WSFS Bank. He repeated past concerns about “ineffective investment management, questionable budgeting practices and lack of overall financial awareness and transparency from the Town of Millville’s staff and council.”
“We made little progress toward resolution of numerous management and investment concerns,” Holmes said, although it was unclear what “progress” he was seeking. He added that financial statements from July and August were not available at the meeting, which he related to the departure of Finance Director Lisa Wynn in August.
Holmes concluded his remarks by saying, “You may delegate your authority, but you cannot abdicate your responsibility.”
A few minutes later, Belinko read the Town’s August financial reports, in the place of Council Treasurer Peter Michel, who was absent due to undergoing surgery earlier in the day.
In other business, Council Member Robert Wisgirda made a motion for the Town to again host early voting at the Community Center in Evans Park in 2024. The Town stands to profit at least $13,500 by hosting the early voting dates, Wisgirda said.
He admitted that he initially “had my reservations” about early voting but came to the conclusion that the building, with easy access for those with mobility issues, is “the perfect location” to hold early voting — particularly considering the large number of older voters in the area.
“I remember carrying my grandfather up 99 steps” at an armory in Massachusetts, Wisgirda said.
Deputy Mayor Sharon Brienza said she is a “huge proponent of anything that lets people vote. To have it in our community is just phenomenal,” she said, wondering out loud why the Town can’t just say it will host early voting in all future elections, instead of approving it each time.
The council this week also approved bond reductions for parts of the Millville By the Sea and Bishop’s Landing developments. The bonds were put in place as the communities were developed, to ensure the builders completed what they promised to complete, including amenities and other items.
Each time the council voted on the bond reductions, only two members were eligible to vote, since two of the four members present live in Millville By the Sea (Wisgirda and Brienza) and two live in Bishop’s Landing (Belinko and Council Secretary Joe Parent), so those members recused themselves when the votes were taken regarding bonds in their own communities.