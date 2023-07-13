Fans of music bingo who have been flocking to the Salted Rim in Millville might be missing their weekly bingo nights but not for long, if they know where to go. During the busy summer season, the restaurant has hit pause on music bingo — but the Town of Millville has decided to fill the musical void for the next several months.
Starting Monday, July 24, DJ Davis of Diamond State Entertainment — whom many will recognize from the Salted Rim’s popular music bingo nights — will be calling out the song titles at Millville’s Community Center at Evans Park.
For the uninitiated, the basic concept of music bingo is that, instead of calling out numbers, the host — in this case, DJ Davis — plays songs. When a player finds the song being played on their card, they mark it. Once five spaces in a row are covered, that player wins a prize.
Millville Director of Parks & Recreation Liz Kain-Bolen said the idea for the Town-sponsored music bingo nights came about as a result of a survey of town residents in which many responded that they would like to see the Town hold events such as this.
“And I do it, and I love it. It’s a lot of fun,” Kain-Bolen said of music bingo.
She said she saw the opportunity to keep a fun activity going through the summer months. In addition to the July 24 music bingo event, the Town will sponsor two more through the summer, on Monday, Aug. 14, and Sunday, Sept. 18, from 6 to 8 p.m. on all three nights.
Kain-Bolen said she has been busy meeting with local businesses to collect prizes to be given out during each music bingo night, which will range from drink “koozies” to gift cards. She said she sees the donations as “a great way for smaller businesses that might not be able to sponsor a larger event, to get involved” and to get some name recognition for their businesses.
Music played during each game could run the gamut of genres, from rock to country, or focus on a specific decade. There is no charge to play, Kain-Bolen said.
“It’s just a way to give back to the community,” she said.
Food trucks will be on hand if players wish to eat while they play. This week, Kain-Bolen said Carl’s Hots & Sandwiches and Love Thai will be there. Beverage sales at music bingo nights will benefit the Doric Lodge No. 30. A.F. & A.M. in Millville.
She wanted potential players to know that music bingo will go on regardless of the status of the paving project scheduled for the next few weeks at Evans Park. The Town-owned field across from the park has been “bush-hogged,” for easier access, she said, and will be available throughout the paving project for park visitors to park.
The paving project is slated to be completed by Sept. 1.
Millville’s Community Center at Evans Park is located at 32517 Dukes Drive.