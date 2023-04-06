Attention crafters: The Millville Volunteer Fire Company wants to see you — and your handiwork — at its upcoming Spring Fling craft show.
The show is scheduled for Saturday, May 6 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the fire house, and event organizer Judi Wagner said she is hoping to have 45 crafters.
The Auxiliary-sponsored craft show follows the fire company’s winter craft show, which Wagner said was a big success.
She stressed that the Spring Fling is open to crafters, not vendors selling manufactured goods.
Breakfast and lunch will be available for sale during the craft show.
Crafters interested in participating in the Spring Fling should call Judi Wagner at (302) 732-6061. The fee for renting a table is $35. Funds raised from the craft show will go toward the Auxiliary’s contribution to the fire department. “They’re getting new equipment all the time; it’s expensive,” Wagner said.