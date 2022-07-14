The second in a series of concerts benefiting the Millville Volunteer Fire Company, featuring Dustin Showers and his Acoustic Band, is set for Friday, July 15, at Millville’s Evans Park.
Showers, who lives in Roxana, said this week that he is looking forward to seeing all who come out to the park to support the fire company, and to bringing his band’s wide-ranging song list to a new audience.
Originally from Cape May, N.J., Showers is no stranger to the coastal Delmarva music scene, playing regularly in such local spots as Hooked Up and Salted Rim in Millville, Bethany Boathouse near Bethany Beach, Salted Vines Winery near Frankford and Windmill Creek Winery in Berlin, Md.
He described his style as “a little bit of everything,” adding that he and his bandmates are a “pretty dynamic” group and always tailor each performance to their audience. Originally a drummer, Showers said he branched out to singing and playing the guitar over the past six or seven years. For the acoustic show at Evans Park, he will be joined by Shant “The Rev” Nargiz on bass, Chuck Westerman on guitar and Mark Brenan Jr. on drums.
While Showers was developing his music career, he was also involved in information technology. He recently started his own company, which he said allows him more flexibility to perform when he wants to.
“My work schedule was inhibiting my performing,” he said of his prior job.
Other than a few months of not performing during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Showers said he has kept very busy, with five or six shows a week not an unusual pace. Once businesses opened back up for performances, he said, “It’s been absolutely overwhelming. It’s a good problem to have.”
He said the downtime of the pandemic did give him a little break to write some music and delve into studio work, in advance of future recordings.
A look at his set list reveals just how varied is the music he is comfortable with, ranging from country to classic rock, featuring covers of performers from Adele to ZZ Top, as well as a growing list of his own music.
For more information on Showers and his current list of performances, go to his website at www.dustinshowers.com.
Showers and his band will be performing at Evans Park on July 15 from 6 to 9 p.m. Food will be available to purchase from Hocker’s BBQ and Kona Ice, as well as adult beverages from Banks Wines & Spirits.
Tickets for the show cost $20 for those 13 or older, or $10 for children ages 6 to 12. Children 5 or younger will be admitted free of charge. All proceeds will go to the Millville Volunteer Fire Company Capital Campaign. Tickets are available through the Bethany-Fenwick Chamber of Commerce website at www.bethany-fenwick.org.
Tickets will also be available at the gate. Evans Park is located at 32517 Dukes Drive, Millville.
The final show in the benefit series is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 19, and will feature local musician and fire company member Drake Burd.