Millville’s Evans Park is getting ready to roll out the Easter eggs for its annual Easter Celebration, and it’s just the beginning of months full of fun at the park.
On Saturday, April 1, the fun will begin at 10 a.m. with activities in the Community Center, according to Millville Parks & Recreation Administrator Liz Kain-Bolen.
While her “little helpers” are outside getting the egg hunt set up, there will be games, crafts and an appearance by the Easter Bunny, Kain-Bolen said.
Weather permitting, there will be a balloon artist just outside the Community Center.
While the Easter Bunny is in the house, there will be photo opportunities aplenty, Kain-Bolen said. Just before noon, the Easter Bunny will lead the children out to the playground, where egg fields will be divided into three age-grouped areas.
Indian River High School’s HOSA (Health Occupations Students of America) group will have baked goods for sale during the morning’s activities, Kain-Bolen said.
The Easter activities will be followed by an Earth Day Festival on Saturday, April 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Weather permitting, the activities will be held in the park, including a scavenger hunt, arts and crafts, a storytime with the Gardeners by the Sea, educational displays and an activity involving earthworms.
All Earth Day activities are free of charge.
On Wednesday, May 17, the Town kicks off its free summer concert series with a performance by Lower Case Blues from 6 to 8 p.m. The popular regional band will bring a blend of blues and rock to the park.
On Wednesday, June 21, local favorites Over Time will take the stage, with their mix of classic and modern rock, showcasing guitars and horns. On Wednesday, July 19, On the Edge finishes off the concert series, with a mix of pop, rock and dance music. Food trucks will be available for each concert. Guests should bring their own chairs, Kain-Bolen said.
Starting in July, the Millville Volunteer Fire Company will bring its fundraising Friday concert series to the park, with Dustin Showers on Friday, July 21, followed by The Fitzkee Brothers on Aug. 18, and Drake Burd & Friends on Sept. 15.
On Saturday, Sept. 16, Millville will host a salute to law enforcement, firefighters and military personnel with Heroes/First Responders Day, which will feature demonstrations and displays from area agencies and organizations. The rain date for the event is Sunday, Sept. 17.
For more information on Millville events, visit the Town website, at www.millville.delaware.gov, visit the Millville Facebook page, call Liz Kain-Bolen at the park office at (302) 616-1935 or email her at park@mvtown.com.