The Millville Boardwalk this week announced an expansion, rebranding and #AlwaysEndless lineup of events.
Owners have expanded the boardwalk footprint by 10,000 square feet, added seating areas, a new live entertainment stage, Horseshoe Hut snack bar stocked with specialty treats from First State Charcuterie (firststatecharcuterie.com) and vendor kiosks. The new additions and improvements join the already established Agape Creamery, Lighthouse Beach Mini Golf and Captain’s Quarters Arcade operating at the venue.
“We are thrilled to kick off the 2022 season and showcase our immersive rebrand, new website, venue expansion and full lineup of events,” said Roger Marin, director of business development. “The Millville Boardwalk has always been fun for the whole family, and now with our expanded offerings and endless lineup of events and activities, there truly is something for everyone to enjoy. Visitors will take a walk down memory lane when they enter the Millville Boardwalk.”
The new branding is designed to evoke a nostalgic coastal vibe, “taking guests back to summer days long gone by. Families can stroll down the boardwalk, enjoy elevated local boardwalk concessions, explore the myriad of activities and events, and create memories and traditions that will last a lifetime.”
The lineup of events presented under the new #AlwaysEndless tagline include weekly Yoga on the Boards in partnership with Mudra Yoga (mudrayogadf.com), Wellness Wednesdays in partnership with Beebe Healthcare and Custom Fit 360 (customfit360de.com), Cooking Demonstrations in partnership with Common Ground Hospitality (commongroundhospitality.com), Nite Bazaar vendor markets, craft fairs, ping-pong and golf leagues, craft and paint nights, specialty outdoor dining events, and branded family and kids’ attractions and events. The weekends will feature “Under a Summer Sky” every Friday and Saturday from 6 to 9 p.m. with live entertainment and roving street performers.
‘World’s Biggest Beach Ball Pit'
The Millville Boardwalk is also offering what representatives described as a “one-of-a-kind experience where kids and adults can run and gallop around the largest pit of beach balls the world has ever seen.” The 60-by-50-foot beach ball pit is overflowing with more than 4,000 beach balls of all sizes. The space also includes Ball Pit Beach, where adults and parents can kick back, relax and watch the kids burn off a little energy.