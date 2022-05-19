When the Millville Boardwalk complex opened three years ago, it was the intent of its owners to bring the feel of a summer night on the beach inland just a couple of miles.
The McCarthy family and partner Joe Garner built the complex’s Agape Creamery ice cream shop, Lighthouse Beach mini-golf course and Captain’s Quarter’s arcade as the first phase of the project. With the 2022 summer season about to kick off, the Millville Boardwalk has added new spaces and features to the complex.
To introduce the expanded offerings, the Boardwalk will feature, starting this weekend, the “World’s Biggest Beach Ball Pit,” for a limited time. The attraction includes 5,800 beach balls in a variety of sizes. Crews were assembling the ball pit earlier this week.
Tickets for the ball pit and the adjacent Beach Ball Pit Beach cost $8 per person and are good all day on the day they are purchased, according to Roger Marin, Millville Boardwalk’s director of business development. The ball pit opens Saturday, May 21, and will remain until May 30, Marin said.
Also on May 21, the complex will hold a grand opening of its expanded boardwalk space, which features the new Horseshoe Hut snack kiosk, as well as a new stage and lighting system. Delaware-based band Petting Hendrix will perform during the day.
“The McCarty family and Joe Garner three years ago, when they opened this from scratch — they built an incredible facility. I joined the team here in January of this year,” said Marin, who hails from New York City.
“Building off of their great foundation,” Marin said, the new spaces — plus a new branded souvenir program — add new dimensions and new programming possibilities to the complex.
“Our goal is to turn the Millville Boardwalk into an entertainment destination for this area,” Marin said.
To that end, there is a full schedule of events at the Millville Boardwalk through the next several months and beyond. The new motto for the Millville Boardwalk, “Always Endless,” with its retro beach theme, hints at the vibe the owners are going for, and new signage throughout the newly expanded entertainment complex tells the story of what’s to come.
For example, each day there will be a different featured activity: Monday Munch will be live cooking demonstrations by Common Ground Hospitality. Each Tuesday there will be “Yoga on the Boards.” “Wellness Wednesdays” will be a lecture series in partnership with Beebe Healthcare and the Custom Fit 360 fitness center. Thursdays will be Mini-Golf League days. Also, on rotating weeks, each Thursday evening will feature either a “vendor’s market” or a “Dinner Under the Stars,” which will be a ticketed event, catered by Common Ground Hospitality.
Each Friday and Saturday, the new performance area will be the focus, with a variety of concerts scheduled. On Sundays, the Agape Creamery will take center stage with “Sundaez,” which will offer a new ice cream flavor infused with local produce.
In addition, each month’s schedule will include a “Boardwalk Gives Back” charity event, benefiting three local charities each month, Marin said. On the Fourth of July, the Millville Boardwalk will host a hotdog eating contest “modeled after the great Coney Island, in my hometown,” he said with a chuckle.
“Under a Summer Sky” events on Fridays and Saturdays, Marin said, are meant to capture the feel of long-ago summer nights at the beach. “The idea is a nostalgic throwback, summer nights like they used to be,” he said. “Come out with the family, live in the moment, leave your phones in your car.”
“We’ll have live music, roving street performers, novelties, surprises, all sorts of fun going on here every Friday and Saturday night,” Marin said.
Ping-pong tables will be available outdoors for leagues, as well as rental by the hour, Marin said. The complex’s new souvenir line will feature 30 items, ranging from beach towels and T-shirts to photo keychains.
Tickets for the World’s Biggest Beach Ball Pit, which will be open Saturday, May 21, through Memorial Day, are available at the Millville Boardwalk or on their website, at www.millvilleboardwalk.com.
The space currently occupied by the ball pit will transform throughout the summer as an event space for a number of different things, such as a pig roast, a clambake, a luau, inflatable water slides and a craft fair.
The Millville Boardwalk is located at 35287 Atlantic Avenue, Millville. A schedule of events is available on the website, at www.millvilleboardwalk.com.