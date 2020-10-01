When Florence Colgary was a kindergarten student, she scribbled on her books and was often scolded by teachers.
“I was always in trouble, doodling and drawing,” said the Millsboro resident who, even then, exhibited interest in drawing, and later studied art education at Montclair State University in New Jersey.
She started to paint, but the years passed and she was busy working as an optician and raising two children, Stephen and Jennifer, so painting had to wait.
Two years ago, she and her husband, Grant, both opticians, moved from New Jersey to Millsboro and, she said, “I finally had the opportunity to paint again.”
Colgary studied education but never taught. Years ago, she went to get her glasses adjusted and the doctor talked her into becoming an optician. She got involved in the career and met her second husband on the job. They were married in 1981.
“I wanted to paint all those years, but I was too busy paying bills and working and didn’t have the opportunity. When we moved here, we went to an event at the Millsboro Art League, and I thought that would get me started.
“I’ve been painting old barns in Lewes and Milton, Amish barns. I’m learning the craft again. When I went to school, I was painting with acrylics. At the time I went to school, acrylics were just emerging, so I’m learning to work with that medium. Not painting or drawing all those years, you get rusty,” she said.
During days spent indoors to protect against the coronavirus, Colgary, 79, picked up a brush once again.
“Being told to stay home all those weeks couldn’t have been better for the two of us, because we do like to be together. It didn’t hurt us at all, as far as our marriage and companionship goes. I finally had the opportunity to start painting for hours and hours, day after day. The first thing I painted was a couple of houses in the neighborhood, looking out into Peninsula Lakes,” she said.
“Painting becomes part of you. I don’t want to sell my paintings. I’m not interested in selling what I do. They are like my children. They are part of me. I have been waiting all these years to start again. My husband works with wood now. That’s something he always wanted to do.
“I finally got my someday in the midst of such a crisis, and it worked out beautifully,” she said.