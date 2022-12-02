Santa Claus will arrive in Millsboro, riding in a float at the end of the town’s annual Christmas Parade, on Saturday, Dec. 3.
Planned for 5 p.m., the parade will begin on Mitchell Street and end at East State Street. Afterward, the public will gather at Millsboro Town Hall on Wilson Highway for the countdown for the lighting of the tree in the parking lot. Inside, milk and cookies will be served, but the reception hall will not be open and decorated as it was in previous years.
“All is going well so far. The last I heard, there are about 30 entries. Fingers crossed the weatherman is kind,” Millsboro Mayor Faye Lingo said.
Millsboro Town Councilman Ron O’Neal, who is also president of the Millsboro Fire Department, said trucks and apparatus, including antique equipment, will be in the parade, as well as trucks from nearby fire companies including Dagsboro, Gumboro and Selbyville.
“Santa will be there to talk to the children, but we have not decided if he will be inside or outside. The Santa House has been refurbished, so we hope to have him in it. We want everybody to come and enjoy the caroling and the bonfire outside,” the mayor said. (Town Manager Jamie Burk explained the Santa House is being refurbished as an Eagle Scout project.)
Students from Millsboro Middle School will perform at the event.
Last year, children gazed at Santa as he pulled them, one by one, onto his lap and asked what they wanted to see under their trees. Beaming mothers snapped pictures as their boys and girls approached the jolly elf, and one father jokingly asked his daughter, “Did you tell him what I want? A stack of $20s.”
To begin the holiday season this year, Millsboro hosted the Merry Millsboro Holiday Market on Nov. 19 and 20, an event with a variety of craft and food vendors having items on display and for sale, as well as a food truck and live music.
“We’re excited to be able to continue it. We were hoping if we had it earlier than usual, shoppers would be able to find fall decorations, as well as items for Thanksgiving and Christmas. We have the Chamber of Commerce working with us. Hopefully, the weather will be good to us,” the mayor said.