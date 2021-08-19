Joe Dawson will perform at Concerts in the Park, at Cupola Park in Millsboro, from 7 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 24.
“I can’t wait to see my friends and neighbors,” Dawson said.
“Come spend some time with me as I sing music of all genres. Country, southern, rock ’n’ roll oldies, blues and Motown. Sit back and enjoy. It will be two hours full of music for everyone. I may even take a request or two,” he said.
The Town of Millsboro canceled concerts last year due to the coronavirus, but they were scheduled again this year and included performances by bands including Glass Onion and the Reunion Band.
All concerts are free. Those attending should take their own lawn chairs.