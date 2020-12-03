Santa Claus won’t be coming to town this year, at least not this weekend, since plans for Millsboro’s annual parade have been changed to a drive-in holiday event with no jolly elf or parade moving through the streets, keeping with state-mandated restrictions imposed due to the spread of the coronavirus.
Instead of a traditional parade procession, floats and vehicles will be on display at Town Hall on Saturday, Dec. 5, beginning at 5 p.m.
The town’s tree will be lit, but Millsboro Town Manager Sheldon Hudson told Coastal Point it will be a drive-up event, since Gov. John Carney’s directive is for attendees to remain in their vehicles if at all possible.
“The Town of Millsboro is pleased to announce that, in spite of various headwinds, the 2020 Town Christmas Celebration is still scheduled to take place,” Hudson stated in an e-mail early this week.
“In order to absolutely ensure that it complies with the new COVID-19-related directives from the governor, the town has decided to modify the parade component of the event for this year … subject to space availability, those who have signed up may display their float, their vehicle or other entry in designated areas located near the Millsboro Town Center. As originally planned, a drive-in-style tree lighting event will occur at Town Center, and live music, courtesy of Delmarva and Lighthouse Christian schools, and free cookies and milk, courtesy of the Millsboro Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary and Lewes Dairy, will be provided,” Hudson wrote.
Milk and cookies will be served through Town Hall’s drive-through window.
Local radio announcer Dan Gaffney will be master of ceremonies.
“The Town of Millsboro is proud to again be taking the lead by deciding to continue to move forward with its celebration. Town officials very much look forward to seeing folks from throughout the central Delmarva area at the Millsboro Town Center on Saturday,” Hudson wrote in the e-mail.
As recently as last week, Hudson was holding onto hope for a traditional parade, followed by a tree lighting in the Town Center parking lot, Christmas caroling and enjoying milk and cookies as everyone kept safe distances from others.
“With a lot of towns canceling Christmas events we’ve had a ton of interest. The town is excited to be one of the apparently few towns that are doing a Christmas parade and tree lighting this year and we hope people not only from the Millsboro area, but also from the central Delmarva area will come to our parade this year and enjoy a sense of normalcy and the Christmas season with family and friends,” Hudson said last week.