About 75 biking enthusiasts 5 to 16 years old are expected to attend Millsboro Police Department’s annual Bike Rodeo in the Lowe’s parking lot on Saturday, May 7.
Bicycle helmets and safety equipment including lights will be given to patrons, free of charge, during the event, planned from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and there will be several demonstrations, including the Delaware Department of Transportation’s biking course set up to teach hand signals and rules of the road.
Also, there will be a trailer to simulate driving under the influence, the LifeNet Air-Medical Transport helicopter from ChristianaCare, a petting zoo and trucks and equipment from the Millsboro Volunteer Fire Department.
“And it’s all completely free,” Millsboro Police Chief Brian Calloway said. No pre-registration is required.
“After cancellations due to Covid, we are certainly glad to have it back on track,” he said.
The event was moved to October last year but Calloway said it’s preferable in the spring when children are starting to ride their bikes again after being indoors during the winter. In case of rain, the rodeo will likely be rescheduled for fall because turnout is low in hot weather, he said.
“But we like to have it in the spring. What we get is, a lot of people in the spring go to Lowe’s to get their spring supplies, so they come over to the Bike Rodeo and say, ‘What’s this? Hey, there are bikes and kids.’ A lot of people just drop in. We tell them we are giving away free bike helmets and they said, ‘I’ll be right back.’ They go home and get their children,” Calloway said.