By Susan Canfora
News of the resignation of Millsboro Mayor Michelle Truitt is coming as a surprise to the many who have gotten to know her during the 16 years she has served on the Town Council, and as Mayor since July 2019.
On Monday, Truitt, the second female mayor in Town history, confirmed to Coastal Point that she resigned, effective Nov. 23, and will not serve on the Council or oversee the Holiday Market during the Town’s annual Christmas celebration on Saturday, Dec. 4, as planned. Truitt conceived of the Market, and also the popular summertime Farmers Market.
Town Manager Sheldon Hudson said he and Council members will take over Holiday Market responsibilities and that the parade and tree lighting will continue as planned.
Hudson said Truitt voluntarily resigned and that the Town did not issue a news release or announce her departure.
“We chose to be discreet,” he said.
He wouldn’t say why she stepped down, if she was asked to leave or if she did anything wrong, declining to comment due to the personal nature of the matter “and out of respect for her.”
He said no legal action is being taken against Truitt.
“This is a delicate situation. I can tell you Council did not take any kind of formal action. There were no meetings, open or closed, in this regard,” he said.
Councilman Tim Hodges, formerly President Pro-Tem, will take over as mayor at the Monday, Dec. 6, Town Council meeting but Hudson said since Hodges is already sworn in as a Council member, he doesn’t have to take an oath as mayor.
“At the next Council meeting what you will see is, the seat of the Council President has been vacated and Tim will move over to that seat and occupy that seat,” Hudson said.
“Theoretically he can occupy that seat until they reorganize again in July, at which time Council elects a mayor. Michelle’s previous seat has about one and one-half years left on it. Council can leave it vacant or fill it between now and 2023. Tim’s role will change. He will be a different officer now. The vacancy is the one of Third District seats occupied by Michelle. Council can make a nomination to appoint someone. So you have an appointee filling out the balance but there is no requirement. My advice to Council was, ‘Take your time and get it right. Make sure it’s the right person, that it’s a good fit and let that person finish out the term,’” Hudson said.
There are seven Council members, with two representing each of the three districts and one at large. District 1 is north of Route 24 but east of Route 113. District 3 is south of Route 24 and east of Route 113. Truitt represented District 3. Council members serve three-year terms.
Neither Hodges nor Councilman John Thoroughgood, who, in 2019, strongly recommended Truitt as the mayor to succeed him, would comment on Monday, but Hodges agreed to talk to Coastal Point later this week.
Truitt shared a prepared statement she wrote, saying it was “with much thought and discussion with my family that I have decided to resign from the Millsboro Town Council.”
“I strongly encourage my friends and neighbors to run for public office so they can learn the inner workings of government. I certainly have learned a lot. It has been a pleasure to serve the residents and businesses of Millsboro over the past 16 years. Donating hundreds of hours of my own time each year, talking to concerned taxpayers, families, business owners and developers has afforded me the opportunity to connect the community with a caring elected official concerned about their future success in our wonderful town.
"Taking an active role as mayor I implemented events for our community that put Millsboro on the map — a place others wanted to visit and participate in as well,” Truitt wrote.