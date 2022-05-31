The Millsboro Public Library will have limitless interaction and informative programs this summer about “Oceans of Possibilities.” The programs are open to patrons of all ages who register at the library.
The library was set to begin the summer programs on June 1, with the Salisbury Zoo, concluding Aug. 11 with New Moon Productions. People can check the Millsboro Public Library page on Facebook or come into the library for a brochure to find out more about what is planned. The program offers fun activities and prizes, as well as books.
“The Summer Reading Program is a great way to encourage people to keep reading,” said the Millsboro Public Library’s Barbara Lake.