Floats and fire trucks didn’t parade through the town of Millsboro last weekend as originally planned. Spectators weren’t lining the streets, and instead of visiting, Santa Claus stayed at the North Pole.
But cars crowded into the parking lot at Millsboro Town Hall, their drivers flashing headlights and blaring horns in celebration of the season and appreciation of the jovial holiday event on the chilly evening of Saturday, Dec. 5.
The originally planned parade procession through town was changed a week ago, in compliance with state mandates to protect against the coronavirus, but the mood remained festive. Almost all of the dozens of adults and children mingling in the parking lot wore face masks, welcomed each other by touching elbows instead of shaking hands, and joined in singing traditional carols.
“I’ll be glad when we can hug again. I’m a hugger,” a beaming Millsboro Town Manager Sheldon Hudson said as he greeted friends.
Atop a wagon provided by Parsons Farms, where he, Mayor Michelle Truitt and Master of Ceremonies Dan Gaffney stood, Hudson asked drivers to honk “if you’re happy to be here,” and they noisily obliged.
“If you’re glad Millsboro is the only town having this kind of event, honk. Keep honking. If you’re a Christian like I am, you are here to celebrate the birth of Jesus,” Hudson said, as honking grew louder and he continued, saying despite religious affiliations and beliefs, everyone was there to enjoy time together.
Truitt encouraged keeping Christmas with benevolence.
“Look around and see what you can do. Acts of kindness to help others are the best gifts of all, as well as your time and effort. Seeing a smile can make all the difference to a neighbor. We never know what other people are going through,” the mayor said, adding that she hoped “the craziness will soon end.”
“Be grateful. I thank you for coming tonight,” she said, as the clamor of horns echoed into the night.
Gaffney, an announcer from WGMD-FM radio, thanked Lewes Dairy in Millsboro for donating containers of chocolate or white milk, dispensed through the drive-through window at town hall after the tall tree was lit, and for members of the Millsboro Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary for baking and decorating the sugar cookies.
Singers from both Delmarva Christian and Lighthouse Christian schools led traditional tunes, including “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing” and “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.”
Gaffney thanked those who participated by decorating floats parked in a line near the Millsboro Town Center, including Long Neck United Methodist Church, Wheels of Glory Christian Motorcycle Association, The Bridge Christian Music Radio, State Auditor Kathy McGuiness, Delmarva Harleys Owners, Chamber Motors and the East Coast Truck & Car Club.
The crowded counted down, backward from 10, and the tall tree — to the left of the town hall’s front door — was lit, prompting children and families to pose in front of it as photos were snapped.
“Christmas is always such a special time, but this year it’s extra special,” Truitt told those in the crowd.
“Undoubtedly, we have had quite a year. I think of it as making sweet, refreshing lemonade from the lemons life has given you.”