Lynden Prosser was only about 5 when he developed an interest in acting and began asking his parents how he could get roles. He became involved in local theater and acting camps, and starting taking lessons, then was hired to film a commercial in Princeton, N.J., for Drive Medical.
Now 12 and a seventh-grade student at Worcester Preparatory School in Berlin, Md., the Millsboro resident is the voice of Umi, the main character in the new Japanese animated film “Children of the Sea.”
Umi, which means “sea” in Japanese, is a boy “raised in the ocean by sea animals, and he has special powers,” a polite and well-spoken Prosser told the Coastal Point.
“He can interact and communicate with animals. He meets a girl. Her parents own an aquarium, and they form a special bond, like a sister-and-brother bond. The movie is about their journey. He shows her the ways of the sea. When I did the voice, I had to show emotions a lot, like unique noises, because they live in the ocean, so it’s underwater. I had to breathe heavy. There were producers and directors there that helped me and gave me tips,” he said.
“Children of the Sea” will be appreciated by both youngsters and adults, he said, because, “There is a lesson about friendship and treating others like you want to be treated.” For the American version, his voice was dubbed with dialogue in English.
“I’d like to try for more films,” he said, adding that it took about nine hours to read the entire script, allowing him to finish in one day.
The film premiered at Movies of Midway in Rehoboth Beach on Aug. 14 and was shown daily through Aug. 20. It is available on DVD and on Apple TV.
When Prosser’s mother, Leanne, who works at her family business, Silicato Development, first heard her son’s voice as the movie was projected on the big screen, it made her cry.
“His voice came through with this animated character. It was surreal. I can’t imagine how he felt. He was just shocked. As a mom, it was hard to put into words. I am really proud. He has been wanting to do this for so long,” she said.
She didn’t disclose his earnings for the work but said it was a nominal amount, although the role is an important steppingstone for her eldest son. She and her husband, Chris Prosser, a professor at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore, also have a 7-year-old son, Solomon, and 3-year-old daughter, Camila.
Lynden Prosser is continuing to study with Denise Simon Acting Coach in New York City and also had a voiceover role in the Ukrainian film “Polina,” about an 11-year-old girl who goes on a magical journey to learn about her family and her past.
An athlete who likes playing hockey, golf, lacrosse and basketball, Lynden, a native of Lewes, said he can “kind of see” himself as a full-time actor when he’s an adult.
“Lynden was one of those kids that, you’re talking to him when he’s 4 and you feel like you’re having a conversation with an 8-year-old, not in the content of what he would say but he was really engaging — not silly, super-confident. He was right there — right there, locking eyes with you,” she said.
“As far as maturity goes, Lynden has always been wise beyond his years.”