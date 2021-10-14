About 75 children attending this year’s Bike Rodeo in Millsboro received free helmets and safety materials, as well as training.
The ninth annual event, hosted by the Millsboro Police Department, in conjunction with the Millsboro Fire Department and DelDOT, in the Lowe’s parking lot on Saturday, Oct. 9, also spotlighted Fire Prevention Week. Children received literature about how to prevent fires and stay safe, Police Chief Brian Calloway said.
“I think we had fewer kids this year because normally we have the Bike Rodeo in the spring and we get the Lowe’s crowd. People are fixing up their houses and buying flowers. We had more success in the spring because people were ready to get outside. In the fall they might think, ‘I’ve already been outside,’” Calloway said.
The Bike Rodeo was canceled earlier this year due to coronavirus restrictions.
“It was a good event, though. We had about 50 to 75 kids there. They learned about proper hand signals, proper ways to go through turns and things of that nature and how to go over rough terrain. We partnered with DelDOT because they have a lot of the equipment and bikes that we use. There was something for everyone. We had a reading station. Lowe’s had a How To For Kids, to teach kids how to put things together,” the chief said.
Children also enjoyed seeing the ChristianaCare medical helicopter that Calloway said is much larger than the State Police helicopters.