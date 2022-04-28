The Millsboro Art League’s Members’ Show will open on Friday, April 29, with a ceremony from 6 to 8 p.m., works on display, socialization and refreshments.
The show, the first in recent memory, will continue through Sunday, May 29, and anyone interested in seeing it after the opening can visit the Art League, on Main Street, from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, or make an appointment. Call Art League Director Jon Bandish at (610) 247-3308 or the Art League at (302) 934-6440 or see www.millsboroartleague.org.
Art League members entering the show can drop off their works through Thursday, April 28, from 5 to 7 p.m., and they will be arranged for the public’s pleasure.
“We are hoping to have around 20 to 30 artists involved in the show. It’s open to all members in all media that we are able to hang, or free-standing art. We will probably have a mix. We have a lot of quilters but we also have a lot of photographers in this area. For a small entry fee, every member can participate,” Bandish said.
No ribbons or prizes will be awarded at this show, but future shows specific to a medium such as quilts or photography, will be judged, and awards presented, he said.
“Creativity is what connects us all. To be creative is to be human. There is personal enjoyment in art. For me, it’s always a fantastic reaction to the moment, when someone is completely enamored with a painting of mine and they say something to the effect of, ‘How did you do that?’ There’s a bit of wonderment even adults have and it’s a fun moment to be able to share that,” he said.
“We are really excited to have our members be able to showcase their creativity and all of their work and to be able to share that with the public, it’s important to a community to have these events. It’s something fun to do and it’s for all walks of life, for families, for anybody where they a have deep knowledge of art or they have an appreciation or if they are interested in learning about art. These are great opportunities for people to see what everybody else in their community is capable of doing,” he said.
The Art League has about 100 members. Annual memberships cost $40 each.