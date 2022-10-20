The Greater Millsboro Art League will host its first annual ARTumn Fest from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23, at Millsboro Middle School, with activities both indoors and outside.
Open to the public, the event has no admission fee but charges for contests, crafts, a raffle and auction. It will combine an art show and sale with a fall festival. Works by local artists will be on display and for sale, and there will be pie-baking and pumpkin-carving contests and opportunities for the public to support the art league. More than 30 artists and artisans will exhibit and sell works including paintings, ceramics and jewelry.
Food trucks will be there, as well as a hot beverage bar with coffee and tea.
The deadline to enter the pie-baking contest is Saturday, Oct. 22, and entry can be done by e-mailing the art league at millsboroartleague@gmail.com The fee is $15 per entry, and bakers are required to make two pies — one to be judged and the other for a silent auction. Proceeds will benefit the art league. Winners will receive gift certificates for art league classes or workshops.
There will be stations for children and adults to make crafts. A face painter will be there, and there will be games and an inflatable for children.
“We are excited to celebrate all art mediums and the incredible artists behind them. Come out and enjoy this free event for the family,” Greater Millsboro Art League Co-President Jon Bandish said.
“This is such an exciting opportunity for our community, artists and creative minds to come together and celebrate creative expression and, above all, have a great time. We love the fall, so we are excited to be holding a pie-baking contest, as well as a pumpkin-carving contest,” he said.
In case of rain, the event will be moved inside the school.
For more information, call (302) 934-6440 or visit https://fb.me/e/5mOchYNE3.