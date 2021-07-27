The Greater Millsboro Art League is hosting a grand reopening celebration on Friday, Aug. 6, from 6 to 9 p.m. at their facility, located at 203 Main Street in Millsboro. The Millsboro Art League is open to all.
Members, as well as the public, are being invited to attend. Artists will have selected works displayed. Featured quilt artist and instructor Irene Chandler will be available to answer questions about upcoming quilting classes. Attendees can register for available classes during the celebration. Membership to the art league can be paid at that time, and classes are discounted for members.
Classes and instructors have been scheduled in the upcoming months for areas such as quilting (Irene Chandler), oil painting (Jon Bandish) and an art junk journal class (Suze Perrott), as well as fused-glass jewelry and the artistry of gardening with native plants. A variety of other artists, teachers and new classes are being added periodically. Also, children’s classes are offered in the summer months, and Family Fun Nights are held on the second Friday of each month from 6 to 8 p.m. (Reservations can be made in advance.)
For additional information, check the website at www.millsboroartleague.org or Facebook page (Greater Millsboro Art League) or call the art league at (302) 934-6440 or Debra Doucette at (302) 228-9798.