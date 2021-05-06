Concerns about the Greater Millsboro Art League closing, or having to relocate, were put to rest this week when a motion, framed to assist the financially struggling non-profit and keep it open, was passed by the Millsboro Town Council.
After hearing several comments from those in favor of the Town continuing to lease the art league building, at 203 Main Street, and allow the non-profit a little more time to catch up on unpaid rent, Councilman Tim Hodges encouraged proponents gathered at Town Hall to do their part to support the art league even after the meeting ended.
He then made a motion for the Town to enter into a new one-year lease with the organization, forgive three months of rent, and require Millsboro Art League officials to report financial updates and membership numbers to Town officials every month.
The motion passed and was met with thanks from those representing the MAL, who repeated, “Thank you, thank you.” Later, a Facebook post had the words, “The Town of Millsboro voted tonight to renew the lease” on a background of pink and purple hearts. By Tuesday evening, 27 people had liked the post and one had commented, “Thank God.”
Before the council voted, Town Manager Sheldon Hudson said there had been “payment issues in the past.”
“This has been an ongoing challenge. That is my concern — the end game. From a financial standpoint, it’s been a challenge. … You don’t want to effectively be unfair to other organizations by treating one organization differently. That’s one of the concerns I have,” he said.
Artists don’t have to be in the currently occupied building to gather and create, he said. The Town could terminate the lease, let art league organizers get back on solid financial footing, then maybe return to that building in the future if they were still interested, he said. Hudson said he had been approached confidentially by a business located near the art league who was “looking for a tenant that can have more activity that can help their business. … They are interested in an organization with more synergy,” he said.
But artist Skip Claiborne of Millsboro said the problem began with coronavirus restrictions that forced classes to be canceled and caused a decrease in the MAL’s income. Classes will resume in June, with offerings including mixed-media and fabric art, and Family Fun Nights will start again.
International and national quilt-show winners will teach quilting there, and there will be jewelrymaking and mosaic classes, he said.
“We need your help” Claiborne told council members. All rent was paid during the coronavirus pandemic except for two months, he said.
Hudson said the two months of late rent was paid just before the meeting on Monday. The Millsboro Art League pays $550 per month in rent, and the Town pays the building’s utilities.
“We can’t make money if we are not open. We can’t charge dues because we are not open,” Millsboro Art League Director Deb Doucette said.
Councilman Brad Cordrey asked whether staff at the MAL had communicated its financial hardship to the Town and was told staff had called and reported it.
Councilman James Kells asked whether online classes were offered, and Doucette said they were not, because all teachers were of retirement age and weren’t prepared to teach that way.
Doucette called the art league “a credit to the community” and repeated that it will be revitalized in June. Everyone on the board of directors has been vaccinated against the coronavirus, she said, but until they were, they didn’t meet.
She said capacity in the building is limited to 48, by state fire marshal rule, but that was reduced to 24 due to pandemic restrictions.
“It’s hard for an instructor to teach without getting up close and personal with the class,” she said.
Councilman Larry Gum said that, despite pandemic restrictions, schools are open several days each week, and it wasn’t fair to expect the Town to pay utility bills and ask for a break in rent.
“I don’t know how this organization is going to show it’s viable,” Gum said.
Claiborne told him those who go to the art league also go into town and spend money at restaurants and shops. Artists have given quilts to local residents, “and we are helping them,” he said.
“We paid rent all through the hardest part of the coronavirus. There were two months we had to go out and get money,” he said.
During public comments at the beginning of the town council meeting, one woman said she wanted the art league to remain on Main Street.
“This little gem of a place has international people coming to it, to teach. … I was just really blown away with the quality of the teachers who are coming through that art league. It really does a service for a lot of children. If I didn’t have the arts when I was a child, I would be up in Georgetown, incarcerated, and the taxpayers would be taking care of me; but I had the arts — something to hold onto,” she said.
Another woman who identified herself as an avid artist said arts are an important part of the community. She moved to Millsboro three years ago and can now devote more time to art, she said, adding that when she heard the art league might not continue to be on Main Street, she was “dumbfounded.”
“We have to find a solution for this,” she said, adding that she has ideas to draw more attention to the art league while helping other businesses.
A Lewes resident said he had had no introduction to art as a child, but when he retired and moved to Lewes, he began attending two or three workshops a year at the art league.
“They have a large facility, and they can bring people in. It’s just that this virus has really kicked them in the pants. And they don’t have the money right now. If they close the art league, what is going to replace it?” he said.
When he and other visitors come to Millsboro, he said, “We go out for lunch, whether it be a hotdog down the street at Dairy Queen or the restaurant across the street. … If you listen to the politicians in Washington, they have all this money they are giving away. We’re talking about a couple hundred dollars here,” he said of the MAL’s rent.
Another woman said she loves art but was afraid to “step out and present any of my work until this year.” When she heard the rental contract with the Town could be canceled, “I thought, ‘Oh, my goodness. All this is going on just when I want to be a member.’ It’s pretty crazy. I came at the wrong time.”
Her dream, she said, was “killed in high school due to a teacher who was a dream-killer” but she later decided to pursue artwork, and now has cousins and grandchildren who are interested.
“I hope there is still the opportunity for me to become a member,” she said.
“It’s important. I can’t help but be passionate about it,” another woman said. “If the Town wants to work with us, we will work with you and we will do what we can.”
Earlier, Millsboro Mayor Michelle Truitt had told the Coastal Point she is “very supportive of the arts.”
“I think they are an essential part of any community. With that said, the Town has made good-faith efforts to help the art league maintain a presence in Millsboro. Members need to step up and contribute their share at this point. I realize COVID has made things more difficult, but we cannot let it control us and what we enjoy. Life goes on, and bills need to be paid. The taxpayers are currently footing the bill for the art league. Is it fair to ask them to do even more?” she said.