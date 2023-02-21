Millefiori Canes in Polymer Clay: The Onion Cane is scheduled at the Rehoboth Art League for Wednesdays, March 8-22, from 1 to 4:30 p.m.
Polymer clay is a man-made art clay that is oven-cured to a durable finish. Participants in the class will learn to use polymer clay to create custom blends, patterns and shapes using techniques that will enable them to create what the instructor calls “the Onion Cane.” The caning technique is borrowed from Venetian glassmakers who use rods of glass to create patterns.
Students may choose to use the cane to create fanciful or realistic designs, ranging from butterflies to flowers for a bud vase, or beads used to make jewelry. Several color options will be provided to choose from.
In addition to the class fee of $150 for members or $185 for non-members, there is a $40 materials fee to be paid to the instructor.
To register for a class, go to www.rehobothartleague.org or call the RAL at (302) 227-8408, ext. 112. All classes are be held at the Rehoboth Art League, located at 12 Dodds Lane in Rehoboth Beach.