The Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra concludes its 2021-2022 season in April with a program featuring Mozart’s “Clarinet Concerto in A Major,” with Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Principal Clarinet Yao Guang Zhai as guest soloist.
The concert also includes Weber’s “Overture to Euryanthe” and Brahms’ “Symphony No. 2.”
“We bring our 24th season to its finale with some of the most uplifting, energetic and rousing of the classical and romantic repertoire,” said Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra Music Director Julien Benichou. “We are particularly pleased to have Yao Guang Zhai join us for the ‘Clarinet Concerto,’ one of Mozart’s most haunting and technically challenging compositions.”
The concert will be presented on Friday, April 22, at 7 p.m. at Easton High School in Easton, Md.; on Saturday, April 23, at 7 p.m. at Cape Henlopen High School in Lewes; and on Sunday, April 24, at 7 p.m. at the Performing Arts Center in Ocean City, Md.
Individual tickets are $50. In addition, a limited number of free tickets are available for students 18 or younger, with accompanying parents admitted for $10 each. Reservations are required for the free tickets, and may be made by calling 1-888-846-8600.
For additional information about the April concerts or to order tickets, visit www.midatlanticsymphony.org. Tickets also may be ordered by telephone at 1-888-846-8600, or purchased at the door.
To ensure the safety of its audience members and musicians, the MSO requires proof of COVID-19 vaccination for everyone entering venues.
The “Clarinet Concerto” was Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s last major instrumental composition before his death at 35. He composed it for the clarinet virtuoso Anton Stadler, a friend and a fellow Freemason. “The soloist’s second theme in the first movement explores the entire range of the clarinet, often leaping from one extreme to the other; it is frequently used in clarinet auditions of major orchestras.”
Prior to joining the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, Yao Guang Zhai served as associate principal clarinet of the Toronto Symphony Orchestra and principal clarinet of the Shanghai Symphony Orchestra. He won top prizes at the Hellam and Blount-Slawson young artist competitions and at the Aspen Music Festival and Pacific Symphony Youth Orchestra concerto competition. A native of Taiyuan, China, Yao began his musical studies on the violin at 3 and commenced clarinet lessons at 10. He studied at the Central Conservatory of Music in Beijing, the Idyllwild Arts Academy and the Curtis Institute of Music.