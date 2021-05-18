The Mid-Atlantic Sea Glass & Ocean Arts Festival will be held at the Lewes Historical Society’s campus on June 5-6, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.
The festival will host sea-glass and ocean artists, along with sea-glass exhibits, historical displays, a “Children’s Corner: Just Getting Started,” and a “Talk with an Expert” highlight. Food vendors and music will add to the outdoor atmosphere provided on LHS’s historic campus, located at 110 Shipcarpenter Street in Lewes, DE.
Mid-Atlantic residents “Pure Sea Glass” author Richard LaMotte, and author and NASGA Education Chair Mary McCarthy will be at the festival as the event’s “experts” to identify participants’ own sea-glass shards, which the LHS encourages attendees to bring.
Admission to the event costs $5 per person, with children 12 or younger admitted free of charge. Tickets are available before the event online, and at the gate. Entry limitations will be based upon and limited to the Delaware state regulations as of June 5.
For safety, the number of attending vendors has been reduced to provide ample space between each tent. Mask-wearing is mandatory, and hand sanitizer stations will be available throughout the campus. One entry point and one exit will be provided, as well as a suggested one-way path.
For more information, or to purchase advance tickets, go to https://www.historiclewes.org/events/mid-atlantic-sea-glass-coastal-arts-festival.html.