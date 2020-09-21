The colors of “sea glass” will be on display, along with a selection of art, at the Mid-Atlantic Sea Glass & Coastal Arts Festival, benefiting the Lewes Historical Society (LHS). The event will be held on Saturday, Sept. 26, and Sunday, Sept. 27, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day at various LHS locations in Lewes.
The LHS’s focus in the event’s 11th year is to educate the public on the historic origins of sea glass and glass history throughout the past three centuries, while keeping the community safe. The festival will feature 40 sea glass and coastal themed artists in various mediums, including authentic sea glass, wood, photography, painting, ceramics, metal and sculpture.
“For this year’s event, we are selling advance, timed tickets online, in order to manage the number of people at the festival at any given time,” said Dana Ferreri, LHS events coordinator. “We will have one entry point and one exit, and a designated path for attendees to follow throughout the grounds,” she continued. “Vendors will be spaced throughout the campus, along with plenty of hand sanitizing stations. Everyone will be wearing a face-covering.”
LHS representatives said that, with greater environmental awareness, there has been a decline in naturally occurring sea glass, creating a demand for rare, unique and older pieces. The Lewes Historical Society will showcase unique finds at the festival and offer opportunities for attendees to display their own prized finds, as well as learn more about the history of sea glass.
Author and North American Sea Glass Association Education Chair Mary McCarthy will be at the LHS Museum Store & Information Center, located on the corner of 3rd Street and Savannah at 302 Savannah Road. McCarthy, who is also the executive director of the recently opened Beachcombing Center near St. Michaels, Md., will be offering her expertise to show-goers in identifying the origin of their sea glass shards. She will be bringing an educational display of her own personal collection of sea glass.
Sea glass collectors can enter their favorite pieces of sea glass in the “Beach Combing Treasure” contest at the Savannah Road location. McCarthy is also a featured “digital” speaker, along with “Pure Sea Glass” author Richard LaMotte. Their informative presentations will be available for attendees to view by scanning a QR code available at the event over the weekend.
The Lewes Historical Society’s main campus, located at 110 Shipcarpenter Street, will be housing various exhibitions from the past three centuries, highlighting sea glass shards and corresponding historic glassware. Organized by sea glass enthusiast Stu Jacobs, the educational displays will showcase multiple sea glass exhibits from private collections, as well as antique glassware.
Jacobs’ daughter Emily will be displaying a dress that she made entirely out of sea glass. That exhibit will be housed in the LHS’s 18th century Rabbit’s Ferry House. Visitors can walk through the building and view thousands of pieces of sea glass. Capacity will be closely monitored at all times for everyone’s safety.
The “Kids Area: What is it?” will be situated in the Outdoor Garden at the Cannonball House, located at 118 Front Street. Festival attendees can bring their children to view and discover the origins of various mysterious shards of sea glass and other unique beach finds from all over the world. Capacity will be limited in this outdoor venue as well, and facemasks must be worn by everyone short and tall.
Parking shuttles, with limited space, will be running from the UD Virden Center to the LHS main campus throughout the weekend. The society asks attendees to plan to arrive in town within plenty of time and bring cashless payments or exact change.
Timed tickets, for the main campus venue are available to purchase online, or at the gate the day of, if available. The other Sea Glass & Coastal Arts Festival venues, such as the Beach Combing Treasure Contest and Shard Identification, can be visited any time throughout the event with proof of ticket purchase, but have limited capacity due to state mandates.
Admission to the festival’s main campus events will cost $5 for each 90-minute increment, or $20 for a full-day pass, allowing everyone to attend in a safe and manageable way, organizers said. Children younger than 12 will be admitted free of charge.
For more information on the festival, or to volunteer, call (302) 645-7670.
“The Lewes Historical Society is committed to the safety of our visitors, volunteers, and staff. All event reservations are limited to the maximum number of allowed individuals, practicing social distancing as mandated by Delaware Health & Social Services (DHSS). All participants are required to wear a face covering for the duration of the event. Each attendee must maintain a social distance of 6 feet between individuals of different households. We appreciate your compliance for the health and comfort of your fellow patrons.”