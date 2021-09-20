Master quilter Carole Carter will lecture and show her quilts to the Ocean Waves Quilt Guild at 10 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 4, at Conley’s Methodist Church, located off Camp Arrowhead Road near Lewes.
Carter is a quilt designer, teacher, blogger and “quilter extraordinaire.” Her lecture to the guild will focus on the choices quilters face when selecting threads, batting and quilting tools, and when deciding on a quilting design. Traveling from her home in North Carolina with a trunk full of quilts, her show will illustrate her ideas about quilting design and how choices impact design.
She has said that quilting has been her therapy, a break from the stress and pressure of her working life up to the year she retired. Carter now pursues quilting and her other hobbies full-time. Since 2014, she has written her own blog and now has hundreds of posts with quilting ideas, patterns, sewing tips and more. She is the designer of the Scrap Dance pattern collection. For more information, go to http://frommycarolinahome.com.
Founded in Lewes in 1997, the Ocean Waves Quilt Guild and its 250 members are dedicated to education and community service. For more info on the guild, go to oceanwavesquiltguild.org.