Studying Italian proved unsuccessful for Maryfrances Berger.
After retirement, wanting to keep her mind active, the Ocean View resident enrolled in a class but only attended a few times.
“I could not wrap my brain around it enough — around even repeating, nevermind understanding, what the person at the front of the room was saying. I have no aptitude for language,” she said.
So, eight years ago, she tried photography, and has been most successful at that.
“I thought, ‘Let me pick up a camera,’ since studying a language didn’t work. I wasn’t going anywhere with that. So, I Googled and found a meet-up photography group around Annapolis, where I lived. I met a lot of wonderful people, and I learned a ton of photography from them and from taking classes online,” she said.
That was eight years ago — four years before she moved to Ocean View and focused on her newfound hobby.
Retired from work as a Realtor, Berger said she uses her Nikon mirrorless camera to take all kinds of photographs and posts them on Facebook. Among followers’ favorites are series with concentrations on back roads or forgotten properties.
“The series idea went over so big. So ever since then, I just do series — wildlife, nature, flowers,” she told the Coastal Point.
The past two years, she won the Town of Bethany Beach’s photo contest, winning last year for capturing the image of a little girl running after seagulls on the beach and again this year for shooting photos of the beach after a storm.
“It’s a beautiful picture where the cliff — we actually had a cliff — from where the water had come up so high, like 12 feet high right after a storm. You can see the beach, the blue sky and the wall of sand, the cliff. The waves came up, went back and eroded so much it made a wall,” she said.
A photographer who “enjoys every aspect of it,” Berger said she hears from those who tell her, “I love that. Can you make a print for me?” or “Can you put that on canvas?”
“I respond to people. I try to help them out. I also do family photo shoots, and it’s all word-of-mouth,” said Berger, the mother of a son, Michael Berlin of Hanover, Md., and daughter, Claudette Kim, and grandmother of seven.
Her photos have been on display at the Rehoboth Art League and at Beebe Healthcare’s surgical center. For more information on her work or scheduling a family portrait, see her website at maryfrancesbergerphotography.com or call her at (571) 271-3121.
“Every picture tells a story, and I try to tell a story with every picture I take. I may have a favorite today, and tomorrow I have a new favorite. I love to photograph everything. I moved here, and nature is all around me, so therefore I do some phenomenal photos of birds and everything around here. But would I enjoy something as much somewhere else? I would,” she said, adding that she travels in Delaware, Maryland and Virginia, looking for interesting angles.
“I’ve taken hundreds of thousands of pictures. If I go out to take some photographs for the day with friends or something, we’ll stop and decide where we are going. We will see something different at the same location — but when I snap the shutter, I might be taking 20 pictures, and I might delete 19 or I might delete 20. It’s not unusual for me to take 1,000 pictures in a weekend,” she said, adding her camera offers the latest technology.
“It’s like a computer. The menu has details and the things I can do with it is, like, phenomenal,” she said.
Recently, she was heading to Smith Island, Md., to take photographs of brown pelicans on the marshes, although her favorite birds, she said, are blue herons.
When she isn’t taking photos, Berger enjoys riding her bicycle and going to the beach.
“My kids say, ‘Mom, you know everybody.’ I don’t consider photography a job, even though sometimes people purchase some of my things. It’s more of a passion. Mostly, I started just on a whim to do series, and people seem to like it. People say to me, ‘It’s like a soap opera. We tune in every day to see what you’re doing,’” she said.
This month, “Odds & Ends” is the title of the series, and it includes “in perfect condition, an old telephone on the wall that still has the telephone book attached to it,” she said.
“I don’t know what I’ll do next. I never know until I get ready to do it. A few years ago, people would say, ‘Oh, you have the eye.’ I had no idea what they meant. Other people would see it in me, but I had no idea. Now I know I am a very good photographer — but you know what? Good photographers are a dime a dozen. So I really am humbled.”