Heidi Lowe Gallery is offering a 2.5-hour jewelrymaking class to learn how to make a silver Mantra Cuff Bracelet. Monday, April 5, from 12:30 to 3 p.m. The class offers people the opportunity to learn how to make a piece of jewelry so they can always carry their mantra with them.
A mantra is an encouraging phrase or word repeated, oftentimes during meditation or prayer to increase concentration.
The class is a basic metalsmithing class in which participants will learn to texture, cut, file and form metal to make a sterling silver bracelet that sets their mantra to help get them focused. The class will start off with a focusing exercise, and participants will leave wearing their own handmade sterling silver cuff bracelet.
The cost for the class is $145, including the materials fee. Registration closes April 2.
The gallery generally offers jewelrymaking classes on Mondays from 12:30 to 3 p.m. Upcoming classes include:
- Patterned Statement Earrings — April 19, $135;
- Graduation Quote Bracelet — May 1, Saturday, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., or 2-4:30 p.m., $145; and
- Stackable Rings — May 3, $130.
Heidi Lowe Gallery can also teach a private class for a family or small group. Email the gallery for details and scheduling, at hello@heidilowegallery.com.
Heidi Lowe Gallery is open for shopping by appointment, curbside pickup, and for private and group classes, at 17522 Ward Avenue #2, Lewes. For more information, visit www.heidilowegallery.com or call (302) 227-9203.