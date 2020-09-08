The 2020 Big Draw Festival DE plans for October are in place. The theme this year is “A Climate of Change.” Creating art using recycled materials is the goal. The theme, organizers said, is a perfect opportunity for the Mispillion Art League (MAL) to partner with the City of Milford and reinvent what a community festival can be in a time where social distancing is important.
Imagine building a cardboard house or a robot with recycled materials! Or stroll along the Riverwalk creating a photographic or sketch journal; or coloring nature-themed pages to delight all ages. There will be many new creative activities to enjoy.
MAL will be at the Milford Farmers’ Market on Sept. 19 and 26 with information about festival activities and classes, along with cardboard to help build a cardboard city. On Oct. 3, they will be handing out a free art kit containing an idea booklet in English and Spanish with more than a dozen art projects for families and children; the Mispillion Riverwalk Self-Guided Nature Photo/Sketch Art Walk, also bilingual; and a few supplies to get people started creating new art from recycled materials in the safety of their own homes.
The City of Milford will also provide educational materials for children, including a coloring book, crayons, stickers and more, all centered around reducing, reusing, energy-saving, recycling and respecting the environment.
The Big Draw Art Kit and the City of Milford materials will be packaged in a reusable bag. Delaware facts and fun from the DuPont Nature Center and DE Solid Waste Authority will be available.
“We’ve worked hard to create a special art experience for all ages during this unusual year. Don’t miss the chance to get out and have some fun or create your projects at home and share them on The 2020 Big Draw Festival DE Facebook page,” organizers said. “We can’t wait to see your reimagined masterpieces!”
Stay informed by visiting mispillionarts.org/big-draw-de/ or https://www.facebook.com/thebigdrawde,