Participants can transform a plain cigar box into a piece of art at the Rehoboth Art League’s “Beach Boxes” workshop on Saturday, Aug. 1, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Using specialty papers, special adhesive and other embellishments, students in the workshop can repurpose a cigar box into a beautiful beach-themed box that can be used for home décor, storage or gift-giving.
The cost of this workshop, for participants 16 or older, is $65 per person. All materials are included in the registration fee.
To register for the workshop, go to www.rehobothartleague.org or call the RAL at (302) 227-8408, ext. 112. All workshops are held at the Rehoboth Art League, located at 12 Dodds Lane in Rehoboth Beach.