It may be winter in Delaware, but in the fictional town of Mystic Beach, summer is still going strong! “Remind Me,” Book 4 in the Mystic Beach Fantasy Rockstar Romance series by local author Aislinn Archer will be released on Friday, Jan. 6, returning readers to an unforgettable summer at the Delaware beaches, this time through the eyes of chart-topping lead singer Declan Carter and his first love, chef Callie.
“We dove deep into urban fantasy territory in the last book, ‘Smoke on the Water,’ with bassist David Carter and sound engineer Piper, who had some deep and dangerous secrets she was hiding,” Archer said. “This time, we’re digging into the secrets of David’s brother, Declan, who’s been the band’s resident grump (to put it politely), as well as its cocky frontman.”
One of those secrets, Archer said, is rooted in Declan’s romantic past, and is revealed to the band and all their friends in a dramatic scene where he unexpectedly comes face-to-face with his first love and realizes fate may just have offered him a second chance at happiness.
“Callie’s a hard nut to crack,” Archer said. “She was a romantic teenage girl who got her heart broken, and it was a hard-learned lesson that changed who she is, how she interacts with everyone — including her friends. She’s put all of her passion into her career, and she’s finally seeing success — just in time for Declan to show up again and turn it all upside-down.”
Callie’s late grandmother was a chef, too — but one with some unique and magical cooking skills that it turns out Callie inherited.
“I’ve been calling her a ‘kitchen-witch,’” Archer said. “Think along the lines of ‘Like Water for Chocolate.’ But Callie’s the non-believer among her friends, so when inexplicable things start happening in her restaurant — right after Declan starts turning up nightly for dinner — she’s at a loss,” Archer said. “Her friends are determined to get her straightened out before something goes terribly awry.”
Along the way, there’s an exploding flambé, a meal of muskrat and ghost peppers, a NSFW photo, a cooking competition, a magical intervention, a drinking game, concerts, and the reveal of the secret Callie and Declan have kept for twelve years. And then there’s the secret no one knows — what Declan’s really been doing during his time off during the band’s tours.
“Declan’s a challenging character,” Archer said, “but my early readers who hated him in the other books came away completely enthralled with him. It’s just a matter of keeping an open mind until the truth plays out and fate has its way with these two.”
The author is again donating a portion of her royalties from her new book — this time to SoDel Cares, in honor of the late chef Matt Haley. Archer, a full-time journalist, said she first talked to Haley in 2005 for a story on his local restaurant ventures, and was inspired by his personal history and the roots of the philanthropic work that earned him a James Beard Humanitarian Award shortly before his death in 2014.
Next up for Archer is “Safe Harbour,” the first book in her urban fantasy series also set in Mystic Beach and featuring some crossover characters from the romance series. It will be released in early 2023, along with Book 5 in the romance series, “Mad World,” featuring aMUSEd drummer Rhys “The Madman” Madigan. All of the books can be purchased on Amazon.com as Kindle e-books and are free to read for Kindle Unlimited subscribers. Paperback editions of books in the series are also available online, as well as through independent bookstores. Signed copies of Book 3 in the series, "Smoke on the Water," are currently available at Bethany Beach Books.
For more information, including a series prequel novella that’s free to newsletter subscribers, visit the author’s website at AislinnArcher.com.