There’s a spotlight on the lives of fictional rock bands these days, with a certain six-member band’s streaming story riding a wave of interest in rockstar drama. And that’s a wave one local author is carving into a space of her own.
“I’ve loved rockstar romance since I first discovered the genre a decade ago,” said Aislinn Archer, who’s lived in the Bethany Beach area for nearly 25 years. “So when it came time to write my own stories, I just had to bring a band into it. I started off writing contemporary fantasy, and I ended up with this wonderful story arc of a six-member band at the peak of its popularity recording a new album in this quirky little Delaware beach town, and each of the members finding true love, and more than a little drama — some of it of fantastical proportions.”
The result is the Mystic Beach Fantasy Rockstar Romance series, with “Mad World” — Book 5 in the series — set to release on Friday, Aug. 4, and feature some attractions local residents and visitors may find familiar, such as an amusement park and a powwow.
“This is the story of the band’s drummer, Rhys ‘The Madman’ Madigan, who to this point has been the comic relief in the series,” Archer said. “Rhys is 6-foot-4, with bright red hair, and he has a tendency to jump out of perfectly good airplanes, climb sheer cliffs and stick both feet in his mouth. So, when he decides to court the local elementary school music teacher, it’s kind of a foregone conclusion that he’s going to wreak havoc on her life.”
That’s a big problem for the object of his affections, Lyric — who, along with being a very private person, is also a single mom.
“The last thing Lyric wants is for her life to get even more complicated, since she’s already juggling a demanding job and parenting two young children,” Archer said. “She doesn’t like to admit she’s stretched to her limits, but when Rhys offers — insists, really — to help her with a fundraiser, she’s forced to accept that help.”
That might set the stage for a typical romance, but Archer’s books have a fantastical twist.
“Lyric recently started hearing the dead, and she gets a lot of advice (and meddling) from them. She’s also a weather-witch — she calls storms when she’s upset. And Rhys ends up giving her a lot to be upset about — including potentially outing her from the ‘broom-closet.’”
Archer said a key element this story is representation — both of a religious minority and of neurodivergent characters.
“Lyric’s son Tommy is autistic, but on a totally different part of the spectrum from bassist David, who was the lead character in Book 3. Tommy’s non-verbal, but he bonds with Rhys over their love of drumming,” she explained. “Rhys himself has ADHD. It makes him wonderfully unpredictable, but that’s not always a plus, even in a rockstar. On the other hand, it makes him perfect to break Lyric out of her comfort zone, which turns out to be exactly what she needs.”
Next up in the series is “The Wedding Album,” an interstitial novel themed to the dramatic wedding and honeymoon of couples featured previously in the series, along with Book 6, “Drawn the Rhythm,” featuring a thrilling storyline for lead guitarist Kieran O’Connor. All of the books can be purchased on Amazon.com as e-books and are free to read for Kindle Unlimited subscribers. Paperback editions of books in the series are also available online, as well as through independent bookstores.
For more information, including a series prequel novella that’s free to newsletter subscribers, visit the author’s website at AislinnArcher.com.