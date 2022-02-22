The Italian-American Heritage Club of Sussex County, a non-profit organization whose mission is to promote and share an appreciation and awareness of the Italian-American culture and heritage, offers annual scholarships to local graduating seniors. The group sponsors fundraising events and activities to support their scholarships.
As part of its fundraising efforts, the club is presenting a Mafia Murders Mystery Dinner on March 11. The audience-interactive comedy will be performed by Ovation Dinner Theatre.
“Join us as we celebrate the 75th birthday of the godfather of the local crime family, Don Clamato. But wait! Perhaps this birthday will be his last, thanks to the power-hungry friends and family members in attendance who will stop at nothing to secure their place to be next in line to inherit the crime family business.”
Reservations are required and seating is limited. The dinner will be held March 11 at 6 p.m., with doors opening at 5:15 p.m., at the CHEER Community Center, 20520 Sand Hill Road, Georgetown. The cost is $75 per person, which includes a three-course dinner catered by Touch of Italy. A cash bar will be available.
To secure a reservation, send payment to IAHCSCD, P.O. Box 491, Nassau, DE 19969, by March 1, and include names of guests, one contact email address and one cell phone number for confirmation. For more information, email iahc2020@gmail.com.