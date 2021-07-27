The League of Women Voters of Sussex County Delaware (LWVSCDE) has arranged a bus trip to historic women's suffrage sites to celebrate the anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment, which granted women the right to vote.
The suffrage anniversary trip was delayed a year due to COVID-19, but it is now set to go on Sept. 18, departing from Lewes Transit Center at 7 a.m. and returning at 6:45 p.m.
The itinerary includes key places in Virginia and Washington, D.C., where history was made, beginning with the Turning Point Suffragist Memorial in Occoquan. Following a visit to the Lucy Burns Museum at the Workhouse Arts Center and lunch in Occoquan Regional Park, travelers will leave for Belmont-Paul Women's Equality National Monument in Washington, D.C., home of the National Women's Party for more than 90 years.
Tickets for the trip cost $50, with participants having lunch on their own. Checks must be received by Aug. 20, and online payments must be submitted by Aug. 30. For information on how to register, go to the LWVSCDE website www.susseslwv.org and click on “events.”