Heidi Lowe Gallery is offering an eight-week class on chains, links and toggle clasps, beginning May 13.
The class will be an in-depth jewelry class focused on making chains and links. While learning how to make a few variations of these and a toggle clasp, students will also learn the fundamentals of working with metal wire. Techniques that will be taught include sawing, drilling, filing, forming, soldering, texturing, making jump rings, finishing and more.
Previous jewelry making experience is not required. Metal will be provided for samples. Additional supplies needed will depend on the student’s individual project designs and will be discussed during class.
Heidi Lowe Gallery can also teach a class for a family or small group. Call the gallery for details and scheduling. The gallery is also open for shopping by appointment, curbside pick-up, and for private and group classes, all at 17522 Ward Avenue #2, Lewes.
For more information, visit www.heidilowegallery.com or call (302) 227-9203.