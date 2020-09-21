The Lord Baltimore Lions will hold their annual Yard & Bake Sale on Saturday, Oct. 10, at the Millville Volunteer Fire Company, located at 35554 Atlantic Avenue in Millville, from 7 a.m. to noon.
This year, the sale will include many household items, clothing, sporting equipment, tools, kid’s toys, electrical or mechanical items and even bicycles. Interested shoppers will also have a choice of books, DVDs, CDs and much more. (Donors and shoppers should be aware that there will be no televisions or old VCR equipment items accepted for donation or available for sale this year.)
As a special feature of the Lord Baltimore Lions Club Yard Sale 2020, all visitors to the Yard Sale will also have the opportunity to select from a variety of cakes, pies, cookies and other baked items that will be available for sale that morning.
All proceeds from the Yard and Bake Sale benefit Lord Baltimore Lions Club charities that support local service projects on behalf of the community. All Lion volunteers and visitors will be asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing. For more information about the Lions yard sale, contact Lion Karl or Lion Anne at lionkarl@hotmail.com. To learn more about the Lord Baltimore Lions Club, visit the website at www.lordbaltimorelionsclub.com or call Lion Secretary Janet Bauer at (302) 537-5175.