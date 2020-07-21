Long Neck United Methodist, located at 32051 Long Neck Road, Millsboro, will host two concerts in August, at their 8:45 a.m. drive-in services.
The Hyssongs, “America’s Favorite Family Trio,” will perform on Sunday, Aug. 2, at 8:45 a.m.
On Sunday, Aug. 23, at 8:45 a.m., Mercy’s Well will perform. Throughout the past two years, the group, which is based in Greensboro, N.C., has continued to produce chart-topping singles and has gained national attention from fans, music critics, pastors and promoters alike, organizers noted. The group’s most recent recording is “Questions and Answers.”
The musical groups will be set up under a tent near the parsonage. Guests can stay in their cars or bring their own lawn chairs and social distance themselves to enjoy the worship and music of the groups. Each morning service will last approximately 90 minutes, and there will be no 11 a.m. service on those days.