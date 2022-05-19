Winners in the annual Youth Art Show, presented by the Selbyville Community Club, will be announced during an awards ceremony with town officials, including Mayor Clifton Murray, at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 21, at the Selbyville Public Library.
Works of art by students in all grades in schools in the Selbyville area have been on display at the Selbyville library, and ribbons are already attached to winning pieces.
Winners include:
• Kindergarten — Riley Mason, first place, Phillip C. Showell Elementary School; Allie Hughes, second place, Southern Delaware School of the Arts (SDSA); Kayden Watson, third place, Showell Elementary.
• First grade — Briana Guzman-Castro, first place, Showell Elementary; Teagan Kelley, second place, SDSA; Gracelyn Reinsfelder, third place, Showell Elementary.
• Second grade — Brady Watson, first place, Showell Elementary; Braden Pena, second place, SDSA; Melissa Mendoza, third place, Showell Elementary.
• Third grade — Joysi Hernandez, first place, Showell Elementary; Ana Anderson, second place, Showell Elementary; Claire Ruggiero, third place, SDSA.
• Fourth grade — Khalil Miles, first place, School of the Arts; Kamila Santos De Luna, second place, Showell Elementary; Taylor Cropper, third place, School of the Arts.
• Fifth grade — Briana Pepper, first place, home-school; Timothy Turner, second place, home-school; Haley Britt and Evelyn Ullig, third place, Showell Elementary.
• Sixth grade — Josephine Harrison, first place, Selbyville Middle School; Hazuny Guzman-Castro, second place, Selbyville Middle; Vlada Camper, third place, SDSA.
• Seventh grade — Caroline Turcot, first place, Selbyville Middle; Lisbeth Bautista, second place, Selbyville Middle; Luca Donato, third place, Selbyville Middle; and Macyn Hockman, honorable mention, Selbyville Middle.
• Eighth grade — Ella Peterson, first place, Selbyville Middle; Landon Calwell, second place, SDSA; Emelynn Angeles, second place, Selbyville Middle.
• Ninth grade — Eleny Melo Lopez, first place, Indian River High School; Leilani “Kore” Johnson, second place, Indian River; Terra A Berkheimer, third place, Indian River; and Gabrielle Xiomara Weaver, honorable mention, Indian River.
• 10th grade — Lilly Anne Johnson, first place, Indian River; Suleimy Velasquez-Velasquez, second place, Indian River; Lexxine E. Zullo, third place, Indian River; Samantha Ciociola, honorable mention, Indian River.
• 11th grade — McKenna Hayden Miller, first place, Indian River; Zoe White Tuttle, second place, Indian River; Christie A. Nicholson, third place, Indian River; Kaylee E. Gardner, honorable mention, Indian River.
• 12th grade — Jenna M. Foster, first place, Indian River; C.J. Keller, second place, Indian River; Mandy J. Rexrode and Dasha J. Camper, third place, Indian River; Emily Evans and Sonia Rotceh Castilla Pulido, honorable mention, Indian River.
In the 3D and photography category, winners are:
• First grade — Brooks Pepper, home-school.
• Fourth grade — Geferson Mendoza-Mendoza, first place, Showell Elementary; Dayana Roblero-Perez, second place, Showell Elementary.
• Seventh grade — Madison Mendoza, first place, Selbyville Middle; and Amanda Ataides, second place, Selbyville Middle.
• Eighth grade — Kalayna Rojas, first place, Selbyville Middle; Ella Rock, second place, Selbyville Middle; Addison Mills, third place, Selbyville Middle.
Jackie Bates, a Selbyville Community Club member who organizes the annual show, said four judges used a rubric to determine winners.
“Members of the Community Club who helped hang them just couldn’t believe the talent that is here in this little community. It’s extraordinary what teachers can pull from children. They are quite nice. There’s a lot of reflection of time at home, from the high-school students, which is what our culture is all about, reflecting emotions during certain events. I think the public will find it overwhelming,” Bates said.
The show features sculptures, photographs, collages and works in charcoal, pastels and oil paint by students from schools including Indian River High School, Selbyville Middle School, Showell Elementary School, Southern Delaware School of the Arts and home-schooled children.
“Some of the works are fabulous. This may be a rural community, but we have talent as good as any city. Art is a freedom. Art is a movement. It’s a recording of culture, a recording of feelings. The kids pick up on that. … The kids do it for only one reason: to have their art displayed. Our club, over the years, has given a little monetary support. It varies in the amount. High school students receive larger prizes,” Bates explained.
Library hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays. The library will also be open on May 21 during the awards ceremony.