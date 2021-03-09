The Rehoboth Art League this week announced the debut of its 2021 Young at Art exhibition, which showcases teacher-selected artwork from Sussex County students from kindergarten through high school. The exhibition, which will represent dozens of students showing exceptional artistic talent, will run from March 13 through March 28.
This year, the Rehoboth Art League welcomed 11 public and private schools to exhibit a selection of their students’ artwork in the Corkran Gallery on the historic Henlopen Acres campus.
Participating schools included Beacon Middle, Delmarva Christian K-8, Delmarva Christian High, East Millsboro Elementary, H.O. Brittingham Elementary, Love Creek Elementary, Milford Central Academy, Millsboro Middle, North Georgetown Elementary, Seaford High and Shields Elementary schools.
Each art teacher has chosen the best student works to represent the school, and selections will be judged with ribbons, cash awards, and scholarships. This year, in lieu of an in-person awards ceremony, awards will be presented live on March 13 at 11 a.m. on the RAL’s Instagram page, which can be found and followed at @rehobothartleague.
The exhibition, which is underwritten by PNC Bank and supported by the Village Improvement Association and the Howard Pyle Studio Group, is free and open to the public during the regular gallery hours of Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday, noon to 4 p.m. The Rehoboth Art League will continue to follow all local and CDC COVID safety guidelines for operating, representatives noted, urging visitors to be aware that masks are required for entry into all buildings and that numbers of patrons will be monitored to ensure social distancing indoors. Sanitizer is available around campus.
For additional information about this exhibit, the art league, its classes, memberships, events and exhibitions, visit the website at RehobothArtLeague.org or call (302) 227-8408.