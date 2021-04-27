Mary “Christine” Strobel was born in Baltimore, Md., in 1962. She relocated in 1975 to the small town of McDaniel, Md., where she lived on the watershed of the Chesapeake Bay. As an adult, Christine moved to Roxana. It was during that time she began to document her life’s experiences, as a therapeutic way of overcoming many trials and tribulations she had experienced that lasted decades.
After several years of nudging from her husband, Michel Strobel, Christine Strobel began the long, tedious process to turn her timeline into a book. Her motivation was also to share her story with her children, grandchildren and her family for generations to come, and to possibly help others who find themselves in the throes of life-changing hardships.
Strobel presented her manuscript to longtime editor Bill Cecil, technical writing professor at the University of Maryland, Eastern Shore campus for review and editing. After reading her manuscript, Cecil encouraged her to persevere through the challenges of completing her memoir, “Stuffing Cotton.”
Representatives local publisher Salt Water Media said there has been a lot of interest in Strobel’s story thus far.
“Those who have read ‘Stuffing Cotton’ before its release have attested to its impact as being one of the most powerful books they have read to date. ‘Stuffing Cotton’ has also been reviewed by Hollywood Producers for a possible screenplay.”
Strobel said she loves the Delmarva Peninsula and will soon be debuting her book at a local venue, as she wishes to share her story with the community that she is grateful to be a part of.
For more information, contact Christine at stuffingcotton@gmail.com.
“Stuffing Cotton” by Mary-Christine Strobel is available through Amazon.com, Barnes & Noble and through Salt Water Media.