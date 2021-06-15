Cat & Mouse Press, a small independent publisher based in Lewes, announced this week that two of its books won awards in the 2021 National Federation of Press Women Communication Contest.
The annual contest, open to professional communicators across the country, encourages and rewards excellence in communication. Entries are judged by communications professionals from other states to ensure impartiality. Cat & Mouse Press is known for its beach reads, which feature stories set in the Delmarva region.
“Beach Mysteries,” an anthology that features the work of winners of the 2020 Rehoboth Beach Reads Short Story Contest, received a first-place award. The book includes stories that deal with hitmen, ghosts and crime-solvers, and involve finding long-lost treasure, encountering figures from the past and sympathizing with tourists in distress. It is part of the Rehoboth Beach Reads series.
“Sandy Paws” — a collection of short stories and light verse about dogs and cats at the beach — won a second-place award for editor Nancy Sakaduski and associate editor Nancy Powichroski Sherman. The book includes stories about a cat who thinks he’s a dog, a dog who thinks she’s royalty, and people who are variously amused, confused and consoled by their pets. The stories are set in Rehoboth Beach, Lewes, Bethany Beach, Ocean City, Md., Cape May, N.J., Chincoteague, Va., and other seaside towns in the Delmarva region.
“We are thrilled to see our publications continue to win awards,” said Nancy Sakaduski, owner of Cat & Mouse Press. “We do our best to publish entertaining and engaging local beach stories that delight area residents and visitors.” The books are available through local bookstores or can be ordered directly from Cat & Mouse Press at www.catandmousepress.com.
Cat & Mouse Press was established to produce books and other materials that are fun, entertaining, and of particular interest to residents and visitors to the Delmarva region. The company publishes a free weekly newsletter for writers, “Writing is a Shore Thing” (www.writingisashorething.com). For more information, visit the company’s website at www.catandmousepress.com or its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/catandmousepress.