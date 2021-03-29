Southern Delaware Tourism (SDT) this week announced the winners of its 2021 Southern Delaware Photography Contest. They are:
- Grand Prize — Wendy Weiss of Frankford, for a photo of seagulls on bay beach at sunset;
- Southern Delaware Lifestyles — Jill Oliver of Frankford, for a photo of a father and son at Holts Landing;
- Southern Delaware Wildlife — Jeremy Smeltzer of Millsboro, for a photo of a heron in Lewes; and
- Southern Delaware Souvenirs — Kira Kaplinski of South Bethany, for a photo of shells on the beach at South Bethany.
Southern Delaware Tourism received hundreds of entries between Jan. 1 and March 12.
“SDT is extremely grateful for the support of tourism partners who contributed contest prizes and for the work of Karl Teel, president of the Recreation News Media Group, in judging the entries,” representatives said. “With over 25 years of experience as a professional travel writer, Karl has journeyed through 80 foreign countries and 46 U.S. states.
“In addition to writing, his collection of travel photographs from these trips exceeds 100,000. As publisher of Recreation News, his exposure to the work of hundreds of other travel writers and photographers has helped him gain a discerning eye and an appreciation for the talents and styles of other photojournalists.”
“The contest was established to celebrate Southern Delaware and to keep our destination top of mind for visitors and potential visitors year-round,” said Scott Thomas, executive director of SDT. “We received entries from all over the Mid-Atlantic and beyond. The entries clearly demonstrate the variety and richness of experiences available in Sussex County and the incredible enjoyment people get from visiting and living here.”
Southern Delaware Tourism has a mission to support and encourage the identification, development and promotion of sustainable, year-round tourism in Southern Delaware that contributes to economic growth and improves the quality of life. For more information, call Southern Delaware Tourism at (302) 856-1818 or visit their website at www.VisitSouthernDelaware.com.