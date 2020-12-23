Did you know that recent studies have proven that viewing art can help to reduce stress and anxiety? Are you aware that the walls of Beebe Healthcare’s new South Coastal Cancer Center and Emergency Department are adorned with beautiful art created by talented local artists and photographers?
David Truppo is one of these gifted people. His knack for capturing nature with his camera is amazing, and his photos are both lovely to see and soothing to the body and soul. Although Truppo is technically an amateur, his work is well known. He became interested in the art of photography as a young boy, and has never looked back.
Although he’s been at this hobby for years, Truppo thinks his work has evolved since retirement, and especially since March. In addition to capturing beautiful images, such as hummingbirds, towers, pipers, butterflies, sunrises and nature at large, Truppo is also interested in post-production.
When asked what his favorite piece is, he acknowledged his hummingbirds photo. He captured the birds feeding in his yard, and clicked a great photo of the birds at work. Interestingly, this photo already has a sponsor at Beebe’s South Coastal Campus. The walls of the Emergency Department and Cancer Center are the first public facility to show his work. Five of Truppo’s pictures are part of the healing displays.
A humble artist, he is amazed that Beebe’s South Coastal Art Committee found his work so appealing. Truppo was approached to submit his favorite works after members of the committee viewed his work on Facebook. When asked how Beebe discovered him, Truppo explained that at one time he had a very positive experience as a patient. Since then, he and his wife, Barbara, have been members of Beebe’s 1916 Club.
Other claims to fame include his photo of rough seas on Bethany Beach which he submitted to WBOC. They aired this photo on the news. Additionally, Truppo submitted a few of his nature photos to Delaware Electric Cooperative’s magazine, Delaware Living, and the photos were printed as well.
“I do think art is soothing,” said Truppo. “I hope my pictures are calming.” He said as long as people continue to enjoy his work, he will gladly continue to create.
Beebe Medical Foundation is currently offering a special, one-time opportunity to sponsor the paintings and photographs that are on display at Beebe’s new South Coastal Health Campus. If you are interested in seeing the works and learning more, please visit the Beebe Medical Foundation’s website or contact David Szumski at (302) 644-2900 or email dszumski@beebehealthcare.org.