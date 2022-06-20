“American Idol” contestant Jay Copeland, who lives in Salisbury, Md., is excited about opening for singer Patti LaBelle, “the Godmother of Soul,” at the Freeman Arts Pavilion near Selbyville on Wednesday evening.
“It’s a dream come true that wasn’t even a dream yet. She is a legend,” the 23-year-old Salisbury University graduate told the Coastal Point during a recent phone interview.
“Patti LaBelle was on tour, and she was looking for opening acts. The venue sent her a video of me performing, and it was approved,” he said, adding that he wasn’t yet sure what songs he’ll sing.
LaBelle began her career in the early 1960s and has hits including “On My Own,” “Lady Marmalade” and “Got to Be Real” and starred in the TV series “Out All Night.” She recently released a 20th anniversary edition of her cookbook “LaBelle Cuisine.”
On American Idol, Copeland’s selections included Jeff Buckley’s “Lilac Wine,” Stevie Wonder’s “Signed, Sealed, Delivered I’m Yours” and “Remember Me” from the Disney movie “Coco.”
After one performance, judge Lionel Richie told him, “What you’ve done tonight has kind of solidified you have a career, automatically. Forget numbers. Don’t worry about how far you will go in this competition, but in the music business,” Richie said to raucous applause as Copeland thanked him.
Richie and fellow judge Katy Perry also commented on his fashionable style and “‘fits,” as Perry called them (short for “outfits”).
“I love fashion and style. When you look good, you feel good, then when you look good and feel good, success is brought to you. You don’t have to buy expensive clothes to look good, as long as they fit nice, and they are ironed and creased. It’s fresh. It’s a fresh look and it’s professional,” Copeland said.
During the “Idol” season finale, he sang with Earth, Wind & Fire, an experience he called “so great.”
“I was like, ‘Wow,’ when they told me I’d be performing with them. I was speechless. It was such a great experience, and they were so sweet to me. Their music is so timeless, even today. I knew their music. My mother and grandfather listened to their music,” he said.
After this season of “Idol” ended, Copeland presented a concert in downtown Salisbury. He said his long-term goals include touring and performing on Broadway. He studied acting in graduate school at the University of Houston.
When he returned home, he said, his mother was happy to see him and he was thrilled when she was flown to Disneyland to surprise him during an “Idol” show with a Disney theme. When he saw her, he shouted, “Mom!” and ran to hug Ronisha Ryder, then said, “They got me. They got me for sure,” referring to her unexpected arrival.
“It has been wonderful today, just being with him. It has been overwhelming to see him living his dream and it is so good to see him. It really is,” his mother said, her voice breaking.
“To have my mom here is really incredible,” Copeland said, with his signature wide smile.
“Oh, I was so surprised,” he told the Coastal Point.
“All the contestants were really surprised when their parents were flown in. My mother is amazing. She raised me, she burped me, she raised me to the man I am today. I grew up in the church and there were a lot of restrictions, but it all paid off. When I was a teenager, I wasn’t the type to go out. I stayed home with my cousins. When I was 15, I didn’t go out. I don’t care for it. I was a loner. Most performers are introverts,” said Copeland, adding that he doubts he “came out of the womb singing” but that he started as a child, became serious about it in middle school and took years of voice lessons.
Despite being quickly shot to popularity — during this interview, he was interrupted by a passerby and his wife, who approached and said they were thrilled to meet him — the young man has remained polite and grateful, saying that’s his personality and how he was raised.
“This is all new to me and it’s very humbling. People ask me for autographs. They stop me to talk. It probably gets stale to some celebrities, but I hope it won’t ever get stale for me,” he said.
Among his favorite performers are Michael Jackson, Bruno Mars, Chris Brown and Beyonce, whom he said he listens to while he’s working out. His physique was mentioned by Perry on “Idol.”
“I love to work out. It’s a stress-reliever,” Copeland said.
In years to come, he said he hopes to have enough financial stability to become a philanthropist.
“I want to give back to my community and this country and this world in any area where I can help,” he said.
“I want to be as kind as I can to others.”
For more information on the June 22 show, including tickets, go to freemanarts.org. Freeman Arts Pavilion is at 31806 Lakeview Drive, Selbyville.